Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted In Dehradun, Forced To Take Abortion Pills After Pregnancy

Dehradun: A shocking case of rape and abortion of a minor girl has come to light in Dehradun on Tuesday. The 14-year-old victim was four months pregnant after being sexually assaulted and was allegedly given pills by the accused to induce an abortion. Bleeding profusely, she was rushed to the Doon Hospital via the 108 emergency service.

After knowing about this, Geeta Khanna, the chairperson of the State Commission for Protection Of Child Rights, reached the hospital to meet the victim. She also met the victim’s family members and assured them that action will be taken against the accused.

According to what the victim told Khanna, she was being abused for a year, since she was 13. The police say a youth living in the Patel Nagar area - where the victim lives along with her 19-year-old sister - has allegedly been sexually assaulting her for a year. Following her pregnancy, the accused gave her medicines to induce an abortion, without consulting any doctor.

Her 19-year-old sister also lived with her since the death of their mother during the COVID period. The two sisters have reportedly been sustaining themselves since then.

As the accused belongs to a different community as that of the victim, local Bajrang Dal workers protested at the ISBT circle in Dehradun, demanding the arrest of the accused.

According to Chandrabhan Singh, the station in-charge at Patel Nagar police station, the police have taken cognizance of the incident and the accused has been arrested and a case has been filed against him.