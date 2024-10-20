Minor Girl Set Ablaze In Andhra Pradesh By Married Man Over Love Affair

Badvel: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly burnt to death by a man, who broke up with her a few months ago and got married, said police on Sunday. J Vignesh allegedly poured petrol and set the minor girl ablaze on the outskirts of Badvel in Kadapa district.

“Vignesh burnt her around 10 am on Saturday, leading to the minor girl’s hospitalisation at Kadapa RIMS hospital. The girl succumbed to her burns around 3 am on Sunday,” said Mydukuru sub-divisional police officer Rajendra Prasad.

According to police, Vignesh and the minor girl were in a relationship earlier but the former got married to another woman.

“However, the minor girl got in touch with Vignesh six months ago and asked him to marry her. Fed up by her demand, Vignesh resorted to this extreme action,” he said. Vignesh was booked under various sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The accused Vignesh is on the run, they added.