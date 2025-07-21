Minor Girl Raped In Thiruvallur, Police Seek Public Help To Nab Culprit

Thiruvallur: A 10-year-old girl was raped by a youth near Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district.

The victim was walking to her grandmother's house via Arambakkam railway station on July 12 when the youth followed and then took her to a nearby grove, sexually assaulted her and fled.

The girl went to her grandmother's house and narrated her ordeal. The shocked relatives took girl to hospital where doctors confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

The girl's family filed a complaint at Arambakkam police station. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and formed five special teams to nab the culprit. Police are also scanning CCTV footage of cameras installed near the spot of incident. The accused can be seen in one of the footages.

Police said four additional police officers from other districts, apart from Tiruvallur, have been deployed to arrest the culprit. Police sources had said since the four officers are stated to be exceptionally talented, the culprit will be arrested soon.

Thiruvallur District Police has sought the help of public by releasing photos of the culprit and a new CCTV footage. "If anyone has any information about culprit, they can contact cell phone number 99520 60948 and provide information", Thiruvallur District Police stated on its social media page. Meanwhile, the incident has shocked the district with locals demanding the arrest of the accused as soon as possible.