UP: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped At Gunpoint In Agra Hotel, Owner's Son Booked

Agra: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped after holding her hostage at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place in the Fatehabad area of the district, they said.

Tajganj Police Station officer Syed Areeb Ahmed said, “A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, and an investigation into the incident is underway.”

The victim’s mother has alleged that the accused took the girl to a hotel owned by his father and raped her. “When she protested and made noise, the accused pointed a gun at her and held her hostage for two hours, during which he raped her several times,” police said, citing the complaint.

The accused had also allegedly threatened the girl to kill her if she complained about the incident to anyone. “When the victim reached home, she was scared and in distressing condition, prompting her mother to file a complaint on Friday night. Following this, we registered a case and conducted raids in the hotel,” police said.

The family also alleged that the accused trapped the girl on the pretext of providing her with a job in the hotel.

“We have recorded the victim's statement and conducted her medical examination. CCTV footage has also confirmed that the accused had taken the girl to his father’s hotel. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused,” said Ahmed.