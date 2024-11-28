ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Raped, Found Pregnant During Medical Examination In Rajasthan’s Churu

Churu: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old Nepali girl was allegedly raped and found to be pregnant during a medical examination when she complained of stomach ache in Rajasthan’s Churu, police sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, the family members took the victim to the government hospital in Churu as she was suffering from stomach ache. Soon after doctors conducted an examination and revealed that the minor was 19 weeks pregnant. The victim's family immediately lodged a complaint against an unidentified man at the police station.

Police Station in-charge Kartar Singh said that the victim's family lives in a rented house in Churu and works as labourers. According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, five months ago the accused lured the minor and took her to a deserted area and raped her.

The accused had threatened to kill the minor if she told anyone about the incident. Based on a complaint, the police started an investigation into the incident.