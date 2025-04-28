ETV Bharat / state

8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle In Bareilly After Being Lured With Rasgullah, Accused Arrested

During the course of the investigation, two people came under suspicion. After the girl's condition improved, she narrated the ordeal before police.

Published : April 28, 2025

Bareilly: An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle here in Uttar Pradesh, after being lured with rasgullah, police said.

The incident took place on April 24 when the minor along with her mother had gone to attend a wedding event at her maternal grandmother's village under Visharatganj police station area. Forty seven-year-old accused Nandkishore, who was known to her, allegedly lured her with the promise of giving her rasgullah, and took her to a nearby field where he raped her, stated police.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's family members, police registered a case and formed four teams to probe the incident. More than 150 people were questioned, and subsequently the accused was arrested on Monday.

"The girl was admitted to the hospital for necessary treatment. Four teams were formed and more than 150 persons were quizzed. During the course of the investigation, two people came under suspicion. After the girl's condition improved, she narrated the ordeal before police. A plate of rasgullah was found at the crime spot, which led the police team to the accused," said SP (South) Anshika Verma.

SP Verma continued, "Accused Nandkishore, a resident of the same village, was taken into custody for questioning. During interrogation, he broke down and confessed to the crime."

"The accused revealed that the girl happens to be his niece. At the wedding reception, he was managing the rasgullah counter. When the minor came to take rasgullahs, he lured her away on the pretext of giving her the sweet. He took her to the field behind the tent at the wedding ceremony and sexually assaulted her," added the senior police official.

The accused will soon be produced in the court, the SP said.

