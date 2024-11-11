ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Raped By Two With Lure Of Toffee In Kaushambi; One Held

Kaushambi: After Ayodhya, Kannauj and Bhadohi, an abhorring incident has come to light in the Mohabbatpur Paisa Police Station area of Kaushambi where a seven-year-old girl was raped by two youths with the lure of toffees. One of the accused, Neeraj Sonkar, is already serving a prison term on the charges of rape and he committed the second one while out on bail.

The minor girl was attending a wedding procession in her village on Sunday. When she didn't return home after 8 pm her grandmother started looking for her. After a prolonged scramble, she was found naked, unconscious and soaked in blood in the field behind the Idgah. The family immediately rushed her to the hospital where she narrated the harrowing experience after gaining consciousness.

A written complaint has been submitted to the police station by the family, based on which a case was registered and police have started searching the culprit duo.