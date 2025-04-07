ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Raped By Doctor At Karpe Hospital, Accused Held; Shiv Sena (UBT) Activists Stage Protest

On learning about the incident, Shiva Sena (UBT) workers staged a dharna. Later, they tried to ransack the hospital, but the police intervention prevented violence.

Police launched a probe into the incident at Karpe Hospital in Sangamner on Monday. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 7, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST

Sangamner: A shocking case of sexual assault has come to light in Sangamner, Maharashtra, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a doctor at Karpe Hospital. The incident occurred early Sunday morning and has sparked outrage across the city and the medical fraternity.

Minor Girl Allegedly Raped on Hospital Terrace

According to Police Inspector Ravindra Deshmukh, the minor had been undergoing treatment at Karpe Hospital since April 4. At around 4 am on Sunday, Dr Amol Karpe called the girl for questioning and took her to the hospital terrace, where he allegedly raped her. After the incident, he reportedly threatened her to remain silent.

The victim later confided in her uncle, who immediately assisted her in filing a police complaint at the Sangamner City Police Station.

Accused Arrested from Nashik

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Dr Amol Karpe under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The doctor had fled after the incident, but was arrested from Nashik. He is scheduled to be produced in court on Monday.

The investigation is being led by Sub-Inspector Farahnaz Patel, under the guidance of Police Inspector Ravindra Deshmukh.

Public Anger and Political Protests

The incident has caused widespread public anger. Shiv Sena (UBT) activists staged a protest at Karpe Hospital, demanding the strictest possible action against the accused, including cancellation of his medical licence.

Tensions rose when some activists attempted to damage hospital property, but timely intervention by the police prevented any violence. The protesters later submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Officer Kunal Sonawane, iterating their demand for swift and strong action.

