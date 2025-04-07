ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Raped By Doctor At Karpe Hospital, Accused Held; Shiv Sena (UBT) Activists Stage Protest

Sangamner: A shocking case of sexual assault has come to light in Sangamner, Maharashtra, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a doctor at Karpe Hospital. The incident occurred early Sunday morning and has sparked outrage across the city and the medical fraternity.

Minor Girl Allegedly Raped on Hospital Terrace

According to Police Inspector Ravindra Deshmukh, the minor had been undergoing treatment at Karpe Hospital since April 4. At around 4 am on Sunday, Dr Amol Karpe called the girl for questioning and took her to the hospital terrace, where he allegedly raped her. After the incident, he reportedly threatened her to remain silent.

The victim later confided in her uncle, who immediately assisted her in filing a police complaint at the Sangamner City Police Station.

Accused Arrested from Nashik

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Dr Amol Karpe under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The doctor had fled after the incident, but was arrested from Nashik. He is scheduled to be produced in court on Monday.