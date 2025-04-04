ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl 'Raped' By Co-Passenger In Running Train's Washroom

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a co-passenger in the washroom of a moving train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Friday.

The incident took place on the morning of April 3, when the accused, a man in his 20s, subjected the girl to aggravated sexual assault and rape inside the train’s washroom. She was travelling with her family members at the time. According to police, the accused followed her when she went to the washroom and assaulted her.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at the Railway Police Station (RPS) in Secunderabad, and an investigation is underway, the GRP added. When asked if the accused had been taken into custody, a senior GRP official told PTI that he was currently being questioned.