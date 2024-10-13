ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped Near Police Station, 53-Year-Old Accused Arrested

Jodhpur: A 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 53-year-old man near Devnagar Police Station on Saturday night. The act was caught on a CCTV camera, which helped police identify the accused and arrested him on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Labh Ram said that a rape case has been registered on a complaint by the victim's family.

He said the family had come to Jodhpur from Jhalawar in search of labour and were sleeping on the roadside near Pratham Puliya, about 150 meters from the police station, on Saturday night when the incident took place.

"The accused arrived late at night and saw the girl asleep there. He then brought a bed and placed it in front of a distant house before returning to pick up the girl and shifting her there. After that, he raped her, and the act was caught on a CCTV camera,” police said.