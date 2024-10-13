Rajasthan: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped Near Police Station, 53-Year-Old Accused Arrested

Jodhpur: A 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 53-year-old man near Devnagar Police Station on Saturday night. The act was caught on a CCTV camera, which helped police identify the accused and arrested him on Sunday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Labh Ram said that a rape case has been registered on a complaint by the victim's family.
He said the family had come to Jodhpur from Jhalawar in search of labour and were sleeping on the roadside near Pratham Puliya, about 150 meters from the police station, on Saturday night when the incident took place.
"The accused arrived late at night and saw the girl asleep there. He then brought a bed and placed it in front of a distant house before returning to pick up the girl and shifting her there. After that, he raped her, and the act was caught on a CCTV camera,” police said.
“The girl screamed in pain, prompting the accused to flee the scene,” they said.
The victim began vomiting and was in severe distress the next morning, prompting her mother to seek help from other nearby women, at which time the daughter narrated the incident. They quickly notified the police, and the family filed a complaint.
During the initial interrogation, the accused denied involvement. However, police confronted him with evidence, including the CCTV footage.
The incident is the tenth such case of minor rape in Jodhpur within two months. On August 13, a case of kidnapping and raping a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from outside a temple on Pal Road came to light in Jodhpur city and district. Luckily, the police were successful in catching all the accused.