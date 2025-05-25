Bundi: Minor Girl Raped By 6 Including Her Stepfather, Case Booked; Victim Found By Police In A Park

Bundi: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather and several others in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. Based on her statement, a case was registered at the women's police station here under the POCSO Act against six persons including her stepfather.

The rape case surfaced after the Kalika patrolling police found the girl at a park in Bundi. The police presented the victim before Child Welfare Committee President Seema Poddar, who took a statement from the girl and presented it before Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma. Following the instructions of the Additional SP, the women's police station registered a zero FIR and got the minor medically examined.

The six accused in the case include the girl's stepfather, his friend and four youths. They were accused of raping the victim by taking her to different places like Jodhpur, Udaipur, Delhi and Chittor.

Found wandering at railway station: Child Welfare Committee President Seema Poddar said that the Bundi Kotwali police station staff had first found the missing girl from Chittorgarh wandering at the railway station. Then, she was presented before the Child Welfare Committee. According to the police, the girl had accidentally come to Bundi while returning after visiting Delhi and Mumbai. She spent the night at the railway station. The next day, the Kalika Unit team of the police found her sitting with a boy in a park in the city.

Once again, the girl was presented before CWC President Poddar, who contacted the girl's parents over the phone, but their attitude remained indifferent. Her parents said that the girl often leaves home.

Revealed during counselling: Then, CWC President Poddar began counselling the victim girl, who eventually narrated her ordeal. The girl said that her mother had remarried when she was 7 years old. Because of this, she had to come to her stepfather's house along with her four other siblings. She said that the stepfather allegedly started molesting her and one day he raped her. When she told her mother about this, she did not pay attention, and instead, she asked her to keep quiet.

CWC president said that the girl also informed that she was raped by one of her stepfather's friends. Apart from this, four other boys also raped her in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Delhi and Chittor. Two of them are from Bihar, one from Barmer and three from Chittorgarh. CWC president Poddar said that the handwritten statement of the girl was presented before the Additional Superintendent of Police.

The ASP ordered the women's police station to register an FIR immediately. A case was registered under the POCSO Act and other sections and a medical examination was conducted. Women's police station in-charge Yashoraj Meena said that a zero FIR has been registered in the case and sent to the concerned police station.