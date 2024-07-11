ETV Bharat / state

3 Juvenile Boys 'Rape' 9-year-old Girl, Push Her Into Canal In Andhra; Body Yet To Be Found

In a shocking case in Andhra Pradesh, three boys, between the ages of 12 and 15, allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl and then pushed her into a irrigation canal. The girl's body is yet to be found.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh): In a gruesome incident, three minors raped an eight-year-old girl and later threw her into a nearby canal. This horrifying event took place in the Nandyala district of Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, the girl, who is from Pagidyala mandal, went missing three days ago. Her father reported her disappearance to the nearest police station, prompting a search operation.

The police detained three minors during their investigation. During questioning, the accused admitted to taking the girl from a park to the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Lift Irrigation Scheme approach canal, where they raped her. Fearing the crime would be discovered, they pushed her into the canal.

The search for the girl has been going on for the third consecutive day. NDRF teams have been carrying out excavation work in the approach canal. Local fishermen have also been searching with nets, and swimmers have been deployed in the area. Despite these efforts, the girl has not yet been found. The accused revealed that they dumped the girl near the pump house, leading search efforts to focus on that area.

Villagers have reported that four boys were involved in the incident. However, the police have arrested only three. During the investigation, the three detained minors claimed the fourth was not involved in the rape.

Nandyala district superintendent of police K Raghuveera Reddy they were all from Mucchumarri village and everybody knew each other. Two of the accused are 15 years old, while the other one is 12 years old, he said.

