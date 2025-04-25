ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Kills 'Alcoholic And Abusive' Father In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Jashpur: A 15-year-old girl was detained for allegedly killing her “abusive alcoholic father” and having frequent quarrels with her mother in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Monday (April 21) in a village under the Bagbahar police station limits on April 21 and came to light after some people informed the police that the body of a 50-year-old man was found lying on his cot.

After moving the body for a postmortem, the police's initial investigation led them to suspect the deceased's daughter of killing her father.

“The minor confessed to the crime during questioning and alleged that her father used to beat her and her mother under the influence of alcohol. The family was upset with the daily fights and uproar,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashi Mohan Singh.