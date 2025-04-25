ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Kills 'Alcoholic And Abusive' Father In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

A 15-year-old girl was detained for allegedly killing her "abusive alcoholic father" and having frequent quarrels with her mother in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.

Minor Girl Kills 'Alcoholic And Abusive' Father In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur
Minor Girl Kills 'Alcoholic And Abusive' Father In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur (ETV Bharat)
Jashpur: A 15-year-old girl was detained for allegedly killing her “abusive alcoholic father” and having frequent quarrels with her mother in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Monday (April 21) in a village under the Bagbahar police station limits on April 21 and came to light after some people informed the police that the body of a 50-year-old man was found lying on his cot.

After moving the body for a postmortem, the police's initial investigation led them to suspect the deceased's daughter of killing her father.

“The minor confessed to the crime during questioning and alleged that her father used to beat her and her mother under the influence of alcohol. The family was upset with the daily fights and uproar,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashi Mohan Singh.

He said on the night of April 21, when her mother was away, the father came home drunk and started a fight with the girl. “In the fit of rage, she attacked her father with the back of an axe, which resulted in his on-the-spot death,” he said.

However, the next morning, the girl informed her neighbours that someone had murdered her father, police said.

“We registered a case immediately and started an investigation, in which the girl’s role in the crime surfaced,” they said, adding that she has been sent to a juvenile home.

