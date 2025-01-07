Korba: 11th Class Girl Student Delivers Baby in Government Hostel, Condition of Newborn Critical

Korba: A 17-year-old minor girl studying in class 11th and staying in a government hostel has given birth to a newborn. The newborn was allegedly thrown in the garbage to suppress this matter after delivery in the hostel itself. But when the news spread, the newborn and the minor were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Considering the critical condition of the newborn, it has been referred to the Medical College Hospital.

After this matter came to light, there has been a stir in the administration. The District Education Officer has reached the spot. The SDM has said that an investigation will be done on the instructions of the Collector. The minor girl allegedly delivered the baby in the hostel itself between 2 am and 2.30 am. To suppress this matter, an attempt was made to throw away the newborn but in the morning the minor and the newborn were taken to the hospital in a government ambulance. If the medical staff is to be believed, the health of the newborn had deteriorated a lot by the time it was brought to the hospital.

When the newborn was brought to the hospital, there was grass and dry leaves stuck on its body. At present, the baby has been kept on oxygen support. Meanwhile, District Education Officer TP Upadhyay said that he is talking to the hostel people for more information on this matter. Dr. Rakesh Verma, Pediatrician of Medical College Hospital, Korba, said, "On Tuesday morning, a newborn was sent from the government hospital of Podi-Uporda. We are treating the baby."

The condition of the newborn remains critical. There are injury marks on the leg and scratch marks have also been found in some places of the body. "Currently, the baby has been kept on oxygen support. The body of a child becomes cold when it is kept in the open for a long time, said Dr. Rakesh Verma.

In this case, SDM TR Bhardwaj of Podi-Uporda block said that information has been received about the minor girl incident and the collector has also given necessary instructions in this matter. The District Education Officer is also present on the spot. At present, priority is to provide necessary treatment to both of them. Their treatment is ongoing. After investigation, action will be taken in this case as per the rules, the SDM said.