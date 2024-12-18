ETV Bharat / state

16-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Baby In Uttarakhand's Haldwani, Case Registered Under POCSO

Haldwani: A minor girl from Uttarakhand's Nainital district, aged 16, gave birth to a baby at the Sushila Tiwari Hospital here on Wednesday. The shocking incident has forced the district police to register a case under POCSO Act, even as the girl’s family hasn’t lodged any official complaint in this regard as yet. The minor girl’s father is reportedly absconding.

As per police sources, the minor girl’s mother is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and she had been living in a rented house in Nainital district with her husband, their three daughters and a son. “The woman works as a house help while her husband is an alcoholic. Their 16-year-old daughter, who studies in Class 9 in a public school, gave birth to a healthy baby in Sushila Tiwari Hospital on December 18,” police said.

On December 18, when the teenager developed severe stomach ache, her mother took her to a nearby hospital where doctors informed that she was pregnant. They then referred her to Sushila Tiwari Hospital. The girl gave birth to a child through normal delivery.

Later, when the hospital administration discovered that the girl happens to be a minor, they immediately informed the Nainital district police. During interrogation, neither the girl nor her mother gave any information to the police.

The Nainital Police took cognisance and registered a case under the POCSO Act.