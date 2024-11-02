Minor Girl Gangraped in Patna, Police Say Mother Involved In Case

Patna: In a shocking incident, the rape of a minor girl came to light in the Rajiv Nagar police station area of ​​Patna. According to the police, the minor girl's mother was also involved in the conspiracy. The girl's mother had reportedly sent her daughter to an apartment at Rajiv Nagar police station where she was gang-raped by those known to the victim's mother.

DSP (Law and Order) Dinesh Kumar Pandey disclosed that soon after receiving the information, the FSL team and police were sent to the apartment for investigation. During the probe, a young man was detained by the police. According to the police, the girl was reportedly sent by her mother to the apartment for flesh trade, but the girl was unaware of her mother's intention to procure money through her.

The DSP further stated, "In the morning, Rajiv Nagar police station received the information from Shasti Nagar police station stating that a teenager was gang-raped in an apartment in their police station area. After receiving the information, the police team reached that apartment. Soon after, the police learnt that the victim's mother was involved in the case. The victim's mother, through some other people, has sent her daughter to the Rajiv Nagar police station apartment. After witnessing the condition of the victim, police admitted her to a private hospital and she is undergoing treatment there.

The DSP said that the investigation has revealed that the son of a former railway employee, along with his friends, raped her. He further stated that some other people were detained in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the police are trying to take the statement of the victim and as soon as her condition becomes normal, her statement will be recorded, the police said.