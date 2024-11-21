Minor Girl Gangraped By Neighbours in Nalanda, Forced To Drink Poison

Nalanda: Taking advantage of loneliness, a minor girl was gang-raped and forcibly poisoned by neighbours in a village under Rahui Police Station area here on Wednesday afternoon. The victim is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital in Bihar Sharif where her condition is stated to be critical.

Rahui Police Station in-charge Kunal Kumar said on Wednesday afternoon, the girl's mother had gone to the market. At that time, two youths living nearby sneaked into the house after finding her alone and took her to a room by gagging her. They raped her in turns. After admitting the girl to the hospital, the family members informed the police about the incident.

Swinging into action, police registered a case and arrested one of the perpetrators and are on the lookout for the other.

The victim's mother said she went out of the house in the evening to buy vegetables when the miscreants entered the house and raped her daughter. After this, they forced poison down her throat in a bid to finish her off. In the meantime, she (the mother) returned and seeing the precarious condition of the girl, she fainted before she could ask anything. She was immediately taken to a nearby private clinic. When the victim regained consciousness, she told her mother about the harrowing incident.

"A minor girl has been raped. Police have arrested one accused and are conducting raids to get hold of the other. Currently, evidence collection with the help of the forensic team is being carried out," Kunal Kumar, head of Rahui Police Station, said.