Minor Girl Gangraped in Bihar's Gaya; One Held

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

Sexual assault representational pic

The victim said that she was on way to her tuition classes when two accused kidnapped her and took her to a secluded place where they raped her in turns. She said that two more accused reached to the spot and they raped her too. Following the complaint, the police swung into action and detained a minor accused while a manhunt is on to nab the accused.

Gaya (Bihar): In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped by five youths while she was on way to her tuition classes in Gaya district of Bihar, sources said. Police have detained one minor accused in the case. The incident has taken place under the Koch Police Station limits of the district. In her complaint lodged by the victim with the Koch Police Station, she told police that on Friday she left home for her tuition classes.

While she was on way to her classes, three youths intercepted her and kidnapped her and raped her in turns, the girl said. She said that two more youths arrived at the spot and they too raped her again. SSP Ashish Bharti said that as soon as the incident came to light, the police of Koch police station swung into action and detained a minor accused. The police is conducting raids to arrest other accused who are absconding after the alleged sexual assault.

The alleged sexual assault came a day after another minor girl was gangraped in a similar incident by eight to 10 youths in Arrah district of the state. According to the family members of the victim, the girl was sitting inside the house and studying when the accused forcibly took her to a field outside the village and then raped her in turns there.

As soon as the incident came to light, the police swung into action and arrested four accused, while search is going on for the other accused for the alleged sexual assault.

