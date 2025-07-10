ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Gangraped After Being Held Hostage In Uttar Pradesh; Accused At Large

According to the girl's family, she recognises three of the assailants, who remain at large after the sexual assault.

Representational image
Representational image (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST

1 Min Read

Aligarh: In a shocking sexual assault case, a minor girl was allegedly gang raped after being taken hostage by the assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Police have registered a case under POCSO Act while the culprits are absconding.

According to police, the girl's family lodged a complaint to with the police on July 9 saying that one of the accused took her to a tent house in Madrak where three other accused were already present. All of them held the minor hostage and gang raped her, the complainant said. According to the family, the girl recognizes three of the accused, while the fourth is unknown.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (City First) Mayank Pathak said that in view of the sensitivity and seriousness of the case, an FIR has been registered immediately. The victim has been medically examined while senior officials have inspected the spot. The forensic team has also collected scientific evidence, he said.

The police have started a manhunt to identify and arrest the accused, ASP Pathak said adding further investigation into the case is underway. The police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Violence (POCSO) Act, he said. The identity of the accused in the gangrape case was not immediately known.

Read More:

  1. Senior Malaria Inspector Honey Trapped, Threatened With Rape Case In Haryana's Panipat
  2. 35-Year-Old Woman Gang Raped In Bengaluru, Three Accused Arrested

Aligarh: In a shocking sexual assault case, a minor girl was allegedly gang raped after being taken hostage by the assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Police have registered a case under POCSO Act while the culprits are absconding.

According to police, the girl's family lodged a complaint to with the police on July 9 saying that one of the accused took her to a tent house in Madrak where three other accused were already present. All of them held the minor hostage and gang raped her, the complainant said. According to the family, the girl recognizes three of the accused, while the fourth is unknown.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (City First) Mayank Pathak said that in view of the sensitivity and seriousness of the case, an FIR has been registered immediately. The victim has been medically examined while senior officials have inspected the spot. The forensic team has also collected scientific evidence, he said.

The police have started a manhunt to identify and arrest the accused, ASP Pathak said adding further investigation into the case is underway. The police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Violence (POCSO) Act, he said. The identity of the accused in the gangrape case was not immediately known.

Read More:

  1. Senior Malaria Inspector Honey Trapped, Threatened With Rape Case In Haryana's Panipat
  2. 35-Year-Old Woman Gang Raped In Bengaluru, Three Accused Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GANG RAPED HOSTAGE IN ALIGARHMINOR GANG RAPE CASE ALIGARHRAPE CASESRAPES IN INDIAGIRL HOSTAGE RAPE UP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.