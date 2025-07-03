Minor Girl Gang-Raped In Rajasthan's Dholpur, Case Registered

Dholpur: A 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three individuals in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in a village in the Kaulari police station area on Monday, June 30, 2025, they said.
The victim’s father has filed an FIR of gang-rape against three neighbouring youths, said Circle Officer (CO) Anoop Kumar.
"On Monday, at around 11 pm, she got a call on a cell phone, which was kept in the house. The minor picked it up, and a man called the daughter out of the house, citing an important matter. Three miscreants involved in the matter forcibly took her to their house and raped her," added Kumar.
"When the victim’s father woke up at 4 am, he didn’t find his daughter at home. He searched for her and found her at the neighbour's house. The daughter informed him about the incident," added the CO.
Kumar said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. "Based on the FIR, the police reached the spot and inspected the scene," he added.
The CO said that the victim's written statement has been recorded and a medical examination will be conducted. "Meanwhile, the accused have fled from the village. The police have started a search operation to nab the absconding accused," added Kumar.
