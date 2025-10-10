ETV Bharat / state

9-Year-Old Girl Mysteriously Found Dead In Mysuru During Dasara; Parents Allege Rape And Murder

Mysuru: A nine-year-old girl, who had come with her family from Kalaburagi district to sell balloons in Mysuru Dasara, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a temporary shed on Thursday, police said. Her parents have alleged that she was raped and murdered.

According to police, around 50 families had arrived in Mysuru from Kalaburagi to sell balloons and other small items during the Dasara festival. They had set up makeshift sheds near popular Dasara venues such as Mysuru Palace, Exhibition Grounds, Chamundi Hill, Devaraja Urs Road and Devaraja Market.

Police officials said that on Wednesday night, eight members of the girl's family were sleeping inside their shed. Early on Thursday morning, as it started pouring, her parents woke up to secure the shelter with a tarpaulin, only to find that their daughter was missing. After a frantic search, the family found the girl's clothes scattered near a pit close to the shed. Moments later, she was found dead nearby while her body bore injury marks on her head, neck, cheek, and other parts.

Subsequently, the family lodged a complaint with the police demanding action.