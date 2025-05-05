ETV Bharat / state

Rabies Claims Life Of 7-Year-Old Girl In Kerala Despite Treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: A seven-year-old girl who contracted rabies died at a state-run hospital early Monday, despite receiving vaccination as part of her treatment, family sources said.

The victim, Niya, a native of Kunnicode in the neighbouring Kollam district, had been on ventilator support at the Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital here for a few days after she was tested positive for rabies infection.

The incident happened just days after a six-year-old girl in Malappuram district died of rabies despite having received vaccination. While shifting her body from the hospital, Niya's wailing mother said no other child should suffer such a tragedy.

"A large pile of waste is dumped near our home. We repeatedly asked people not to do this, but no one listened to our pleas. Stray dogs, attracted by the waste, mauled my daughter in front of me," she told reporters here.

The deceased girl's family and doctors at the hospital confirmed on Friday that she contracted the virus despite having received anti-rabies vaccination doses at the correct intervals.

According to Niya's mother, the girl was bitten by a stray dog on her elbow on April 8 while she was standing near her home.