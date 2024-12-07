ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Dies By Suicide After Gang Rape In MP, Say Police

Damoh: A minor girl student dies by suicide after being allegedly gang-raped in the Pathariya Police Station area of ​​the district, police said. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act, and an investigation has been launched, they said.

The deceased girl, a student of a government school, was allegedly disturbed following the gang rape and the threats by the accused—two boys identified by the police.

Police said the student had gone to school on Monday when two boys known to her lured her, took her with them in a car, and allegedly gang-raped her.

“During the rape, they made an obscene video of her and were sending the video on mobile and threatening her in many ways. The student got upset by the incident and took an extreme step at her house on Thursday evening. The family took her to the hospital, but by then she had died,” said an official.

The mother of the deceased alleged that apart from the accused, two more boys raped her daughter. "The accused youth was sending obscene videos to her daughter on the phone for three days. The accused not only harassed my daughter but also threatened her in many ways. Due to which she took her own life," she said.