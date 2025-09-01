ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Delivers In Toilet In Karnataka's Shivamogga; Brother Held For Sexual Assault

The victim, a Class 9 student, told police the accused used to commit obscene acts with her in the absence of their parents for work.

Published : September 1, 2025

Shivamogga(Karnataka): A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and booked under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping his minor sister, who delivered a baby boy on Sunday in the toilet of their house in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

The shocking case came to light when the 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, and police have registered a case following a complaint lodged by her parents.

The victim, a Class 9 student, told police that her brother used to commit obscene acts with her in the absence of their parents for work. The accused threatened her not to reveal the incident to the parents, an official of Shivamogga police said. The victim had a premature delivery as she was pregnant for only seven and a half months. Currently, she has been taken to the McGann Hospital in the district for treatment, he added.

According to the Shivamogga child protection officer, the accused was produced before the court.

The incident comes on the heels of a similar happening from Yadagiri, where a Class 9 student of a government residential school gave birth to a baby boy in the school toilet on August 27. The matter came to light after her classmates noticed she was in labour pains and informed the school administration.

Police said the victim had a full-term pregnancy after being sexually assaulted by an unknown person nine months ago. Based on the complaint filed by the district child protection officer, a case was registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police added.

Following the incident, the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Association (KREIS) has suspended four employees of the school, including the principal and the hostel warden, on charges of dereliction of duty and negligence in monitoring the academic and health conditions of the students.

