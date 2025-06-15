Minor Girl 'Kidnapped And Raped' By Three Youths In Amethi, BJP MLA's Nephew Among Accused

Amethi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by three youths in a village under Mohanganj police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The matter came to fore after the survivor's mother lodged a complaint with the police seeking justice.

Three accused, Ravi, Babadin and Rambachan, all from the same village, have been named in the complaint. Reportedly, Ravi happens to be son of village head and a nephew of a BJP legislator and former minister.

As per the complaint, the girl had gone missing on June 8. The complainant alleged that her daughter was lured away by the accused and she took Rs 80,000 and some jewellery with her, which was kept as savings for building a boundary wall around our house. The next day, the teenager was found at the Raebareli bus stop. She told her mother that the three accused took her to a nearby forest, sexually assaulted her, and left her to spend the night alone in a hut. She had no money or jewellery or any other belongings when she returned.

Immediately, the girl's family knocked on the doors of Mohanganj police station seeking action against the accused. However, it was alleged that police made them run around for days without registering an FIR. The mother claimed they visited the station several times, but the police always took their complaint and sent them back without taking any action.

The girl's mother finally approached the One-Stop Center in Gauriganj for help. As per reports, police registered a case on June 14 after the intervention of officials of the Center. Police said a case has been registered against all the three accused on charges of kidnapping and rape.

Meanwhile, the girl was taken to hospital for a medical examination, and later to Raebareli court to record her statements. However, it could not be completed immediately, the girl's mother said.

"Later, several policemen reached her house, and said they would stay in the house. We arranged cots, chairs etc. After a while, police called the village head as asked for money. Then they offered us Rs 80,000. They said take the money, don't take the matter further," said the mother.

She further alleged that police threatened them saying we will not be able to fight a big man. "Police said they could even get us killed. But all we want is justice," she said.

"The police also said that my daughter is giving false statements. After medical examination, they took her to Raebareli court, but the girl's statement could not be recorded there. Police is now saying action will be taken according to the statement given by the girl in the court," the girl's mother alleged.

On the other hand, Amethi ASP Shailendra Singh refuted the allegations levelled by the woman. "A case has been registered on what is true. The matter is being investigated. Other allegations made by the woman are baseless," the ASP said.