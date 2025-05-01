Minor Girl's Alleged Rape By 65-Year-Old Sparks Communal Tensions In Uttarakhand's Nainital

Nainital: The alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by a 65-year-old man from a different community has led to communal tensions in Uttarakhand's Nainital leading to stone pelting and vandalisation of shops in the lake district.

A spontaneous bandh is being observed in Nainital on Thursday in protest against the alleged sexual assault, which came to light on Wednesday evening leading to communal tensions.

SP City Nainital, Dr. Jagdish Chandra said that a family has lodged a complaint against the elderly, a contractor by profession, accusing them of raping their minor daughter repeatedly for the last three months. Following the complaint, the accused was taken into custody even as the girl too was medically examined, the SP said. Based on the written complaint by the family, a case has also been registered against the accused, he added.

The alleged sexual assault sparked a strong protest by the locals, who also resorted to stone pelting and vandalised property prompting strong police deployment in the area. The protesters also gheraoed the local police station where incidents of scuffle between the protesters and the police personnel were also reported. However, the police exercised restraint and prevented the situation from worsening.

While the situation was brought under control at night, on Thursday morning, tensions arose after the local Hindu organisations launched a fresh protest march towards the house of the accused. However, the police deployed in strength foiled the protest. The angry protesters later took out a protest march from Nainital's Mall Road to Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat's office and various areas of the city including Kotwali in protest. Also, a memorandum was sent to the President, Prime Minister and Chief Minister demanding the death penalty for the accused. In protest against the incident, local traders have closed hotels and shops in Nainital on Thursday.

Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat appealed for calm and to maintain communal harmony.

"This incident is very sad and regrettable. The accused has been taken into custody by the police. I appeal to the people to maintain peace, brotherhood and communal harmony. After investigation of the matter, legal action will be taken," Rawat said.