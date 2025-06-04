Minor Gang-Raped, Killed, Body Hanged From Tree In Bihar; 5 Held

Sitamarhi: An 11-year-old girl from Bihar's Sitamarhi district was gang-raped and murdered by five youths and then hanged from a tree to mislead investigators. Police have arrested the accused within 24 hours of the incident.

Body of the girl, who went missing since May 31, was found from the premises of a semi-constructed building in Nanpur police station area, police said on Wednesday.

Sitamarhi SP Amit Ranjan said the body was recovered and sent for medical examination while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to probe into the incident.

The SP said when the police team inspected the spot carefully, they found some mangoes scattered and a trail of pressed grass. The trail led the police team to a garden and the cops spoke to the owner.

During investigation, the garden owner's son told police that the girl was plucking mangoes and had gone into a dispute with five youths over this. The youths allegedly beat her up, then took her to the side of the garden and raped her, he told cops.

Ranjan said on information from the garden owner's son, five accused were arrested and when interrogated, they confessed their crime.

"The accused have been identified as Satyam Kumar, Ranveer Kumar, Harshvardhan Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Ajit Kumar. Investigations have revealed that they had a quarrel with the girl over plucking mangoes in the garden after this, she was gang-raped and killed. The accused will be punished through speedy trial." SP said.