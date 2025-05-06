ETV Bharat / state

Minor Earthquakes Jolt Several Districts in North Telangana, Cause Panic Among Locals

Hyderabad: Mild tremors were felt across multiple districts in North Telangana on Monday, causing panic among residents. According to reports, earthquakes occurred in Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Peddapalli, and Siddipet districts, with a recorded intensity of 3.8 on the Richter scale.

In Karimnagar district, tremors lasting 2 to 5 seconds were experienced in Gangadhara, Choppadandi, Ramadugu, and other mandals. Similar tremors were reported in Nirmal district in Kadem, Jannaram, Khanapur, and Laxmanchanda mandals.

In Nizamabad district, people in Kammarpally, Mortad, and Sirikonda mandals felt the ground shake for 3 to 4 seconds. A brief tremor was also reported in the Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli, prompting people to rush out of their homes. In Siddipet district, slight tremors were felt in Rajakkapet and Dubbaka mandals.