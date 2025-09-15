ETV Bharat / state

Minor Child Killed, Two Injured As Dilapidated Iron Gate Of Surat Municipality Playground Falls On Them

Surat: A three-year-old child died and two others were injured when a dilapidated iron gate of a Surat Municipal Corporation-managed playground collapsed on them in the Parvat village of Surat on Sunday.

Soon after the incident, the family members of the victim, along with community leaders, staged a protest by refusing to accept the body and demanded the registration of a case against the municipality officials responsible for the tragedy.

It was learnt that Aryan Sanjay Suvaliya, the deceased, hailed originally from Madhya Pradesh, and his family migrated to Surat to work as labourers. As they were engaged in work at Parvat village, Aryan was playing with other children near the main gate of the garden when it suddenly fell on them, injuring Aryan grievously. When he was rushed to SMIMER hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Two children who also sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.