ETV Bharat / state

Minor Child Killed, Two Injured As Dilapidated Iron Gate Of Surat Municipality Playground Falls On Them

It was learnt that Aryan Sanjay Suvaliya (3), the deceased, hailed originally from Madhya Pradesh, and his family migrated to Surat to work as labourers.

The iron gate the fell on the children.
The iron gate the fell on the children. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 15, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Surat: A three-year-old child died and two others were injured when a dilapidated iron gate of a Surat Municipal Corporation-managed playground collapsed on them in the Parvat village of Surat on Sunday.

Soon after the incident, the family members of the victim, along with community leaders, staged a protest by refusing to accept the body and demanded the registration of a case against the municipality officials responsible for the tragedy.

It was learnt that Aryan Sanjay Suvaliya, the deceased, hailed originally from Madhya Pradesh, and his family migrated to Surat to work as labourers. As they were engaged in work at Parvat village, Aryan was playing with other children near the main gate of the garden when it suddenly fell on them, injuring Aryan grievously. When he was rushed to SMIMER hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Two children who also sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

While the tragedy left Aryan's parents, Sanjay and Bhuri Suvaliya, in deep shock, social leader Hiteshbhai Damor said the accident occurred due to the prolonged negligence by the municipality to upkeep the garden. The responsibility for its maintenance and security lies with the officials of the garden department, who failed to repair the dilapidated iron gate, which ultimately led to the tragedy.

The victim's family and society members demanded that the officials and the contractors responsible for periodic maintenance of the garden should be booked for negligence, and have warned that the body will not be accepted till their demands are met.

The Surat police have started investigating the matter.

Also Read:

  1. Fake Visa Scam Busted, Mastermind Held In Surat
  2. Surat Textile Mill Explosion Kills 2, Injures 20; Toll Likely To Increase

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURAT MUNICIPAL CORPORATIONCIVIC NEGLIGENESURAT POLICEPLAYGROUNDIRON GATE CRUSHES CHILD

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.