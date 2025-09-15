Minor Child Killed, Two Injured As Dilapidated Iron Gate Of Surat Municipality Playground Falls On Them
It was learnt that Aryan Sanjay Suvaliya (3), the deceased, hailed originally from Madhya Pradesh, and his family migrated to Surat to work as labourers.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST
Surat: A three-year-old child died and two others were injured when a dilapidated iron gate of a Surat Municipal Corporation-managed playground collapsed on them in the Parvat village of Surat on Sunday.
Soon after the incident, the family members of the victim, along with community leaders, staged a protest by refusing to accept the body and demanded the registration of a case against the municipality officials responsible for the tragedy.
It was learnt that Aryan Sanjay Suvaliya, the deceased, hailed originally from Madhya Pradesh, and his family migrated to Surat to work as labourers. As they were engaged in work at Parvat village, Aryan was playing with other children near the main gate of the garden when it suddenly fell on them, injuring Aryan grievously. When he was rushed to SMIMER hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Two children who also sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
While the tragedy left Aryan's parents, Sanjay and Bhuri Suvaliya, in deep shock, social leader Hiteshbhai Damor said the accident occurred due to the prolonged negligence by the municipality to upkeep the garden. The responsibility for its maintenance and security lies with the officials of the garden department, who failed to repair the dilapidated iron gate, which ultimately led to the tragedy.
The victim's family and society members demanded that the officials and the contractors responsible for periodic maintenance of the garden should be booked for negligence, and have warned that the body will not be accepted till their demands are met.
The Surat police have started investigating the matter.
Also Read: