Minor Child Dies While Boarding School Bus In Rajasthan's Deeg
The uncle of Danish said he experienced dizziness 1.5 years ago and was diagnosed with epilepsy. A heart attack might be the reason behind death.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
Deeg: A 10-year-old boy collapsed while boarding a school bus in the Sahun village under the Kaman subdivision of Rajasthan's Deeg district on Thursday. When he was rushed to the neighbouring hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. His family said Danish, who was studying in Class III at a private school, suffered from epilepsy and had been undergoing treatment.
Mahmood, the uncle of Danish, said, "The school bus came to pick him up at 8 am. As soon as Danish boarded it, he suddenly fainted and fell on the road. He was immediately taken to a doctor, who advised the family to take him to Kaman Hospital. However, reaching the hospital, doctors declared him dead."
Mahmood said Danish had experienced dizziness 1.5 years ago and was diagnosed with an infection, for which he received treatment. His health suddenly deteriorated on Thursday, leading to his death. He suspects it to be a case of cardiac arrest.
Danish's father, Sahun, is a member of the Kaman Panchayat Samiti and has a construction business. He has six children, Danish being the only son.
Dr BS Soni, who checked Danish at the hospital, said, "The family had brought the child to the hospital in the morning, but he had already died. The exact cause of death remains unknown, which can be ascertained after a postmortem. But the family took the body home without the autopsy."
In another incident, two women were rescued after being buried under rubble following a wall collapse in a house in Jaipur on Thursday. The incident occurred at 7 am in the Subhash Chowk area on Amer Road, when the wall of a dilapidated house collapsed, trapping the women beneath the debris.
Upon receiving the information, police, civil defence, and other rescue teams arrived at the scene. Eventually, both women were taken out of the debris and taken to the hospital. One of the injured women is currently receiving treatment at SMS Hospital. At the time of the incident, two children were also present in the house, but they managed to escape unharmed.
