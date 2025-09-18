ETV Bharat / state

Minor Child Dies While Boarding School Bus In Rajasthan's Deeg

Deeg: A 10-year-old boy collapsed while boarding a school bus in the Sahun village under the Kaman subdivision of Rajasthan's Deeg district on Thursday. When he was rushed to the neighbouring hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. His family said Danish, who was studying in Class III at a private school, suffered from epilepsy and had been undergoing treatment.

Mahmood, the uncle of Danish, said, "The school bus came to pick him up at 8 am. As soon as Danish boarded it, he suddenly fainted and fell on the road. He was immediately taken to a doctor, who advised the family to take him to Kaman Hospital. However, reaching the hospital, doctors declared him dead."

Mahmood said Danish had experienced dizziness 1.5 years ago and was diagnosed with an infection, for which he received treatment. His health suddenly deteriorated on Thursday, leading to his death. He suspects it to be a case of cardiac arrest.

Danish's father, Sahun, is a member of the Kaman Panchayat Samiti and has a construction business. He has six children, Danish being the only son.