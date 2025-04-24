ETV Bharat / state

'I Dragged Smit But..': Minor Boy Recounts Pahalgam Horror As Gujarat CM Reaches Home To Pay Last Respects To Slain Father-Son Duo

Entire Bhavnagar city mourned the killing of a father and his son in Pahalgam terror attack. CM Bhupendra Patel joined locals to pay final tributes.

'I Dragged Smit But..': Minor Boy Recollects Pahalgam Horror As Gujarat CM Reaches Home To Pay Last Respects To Deceased Father-Son Duo
(ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST

Bhavnagar: "There was sudden firing. I was behind a wall and my elder brother Smit was a little away. After he was shot, I managed to drag him to the door. Alas, he closed his eyes within moments," recollected a young boy, a survivor of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, when Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel held his trembling hands.

Silence filled Bhavnagar city Thursday morning when mortal remains of Yatish Parmar and his 17-year-old son Smit Parmar, both killed in the terrorist attack, reached their home at Nandanvan Society in Kaliyabid area. Thousands of people including CM Patel assembled to bid them adieu.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel pays final respects to deceased father-son duo (ETV Bharat)

After paying his tributes, the chief minister sat for sometime with the grieving family when Parmar's younger son narrated to him all that unfolded in the Baisaran valley on that ill-fated day. "All of us were enjoying the sight when suddenly firing started from a distance. I was a little away from Smit and behind a wall when those people shot Smit from a close range. After that, I dragged Smit to the door. We couldn't see police or any Army personnel. Everyone around was running hither and thither in fear. We were all so scared," expressed the young survivor.

Minor Boy Recounts Pahalgam Horror As Gujarat CM Reaches Home To Pay Last Respects To Slain Father-Son Duo (ETV Bharat)

When the funeral procession of the father-son duo passed through the streets of Kaliyabid, people came out of the homes, with tears rolling down the faces. Yatish and Smit were later cremated side by side, a scene that will haunt the family for all times to come.

Final journey of father-son duo from Bhavnagar killed in terrorist attack in Pahalgam (ETV Bharat)

Tuesday afternoon (April 22), terrorists opened fire on tourists in Baisaran valley near south Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing at least 26 and injuring dozen others. A few eyewitnesses revealed that the gunmen asked for the victims' identities and targeted those who were non-Muslims.

