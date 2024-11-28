ETV Bharat / state

Minor Boy Plays Mischief For Meals In Bengaluru, Cops Hand Him Over To Parents

The boy used to pretend having lost his way so that police dropped him at Bala Mandir, where he could enjoy dinner and tiffin.

Minor Boy Pretends To Be Lost To Enjoy Meals At Bala Mandir In Bengaluru; Cops Hand Him Over To Parents
Police team found the boy on roadside (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 46 minutes ago

Bengaluru: A minor boy, who left home four times to enjoy meals at the Bala Mandir, a childcare centre, was finally handed over to his parents in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the boy's father is an alcoholic and his mother works as a labourer. The boy, who was not interested in studying, would run away from home and stand on the footpath pretending to have lost his way. Passersby would notice him and inform the police.

When questioned by the police, the boy would not tell his address properly. After which, police would drop him at the Bala Mandir, where the boy would spend the next few days enjoying lunch and tiffin.

In three previous occasions, the boy had been taken to Bala Mandir by police personnel from Attibele, Sarjapur and Hosakote police stations. A similar incident occurred a week ago and a team from Shankarpur police station dropped him at Bala Mandir. The Shankarpur Police then issued a notice seeking help to find his parents and finally, the boy was handed over to them.

Lokesh B Jagalasar, DCP of Bangalore South division said, "A week ago, Shankarpur police station inspector Udayaravi noticed the boy standing on the footpath at night. When questioned, the boy told he neither knew the name of his hometown nor details of his parents. The police team, after leaving him at the Bala Mandir, issued a press release seeking information about his parents. Later, the boy's parents arrived at Attibele police station and he was handed over to them."

Read more

  1. Minor Boy Seeks Help From Kalahandi District Collector To Bail Him Out Of Penury
  2. Deaf-Mute Youth Set On Fire By Minor Boy Over Minor Dispute In Jashpur, Dies

Bengaluru: A minor boy, who left home four times to enjoy meals at the Bala Mandir, a childcare centre, was finally handed over to his parents in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the boy's father is an alcoholic and his mother works as a labourer. The boy, who was not interested in studying, would run away from home and stand on the footpath pretending to have lost his way. Passersby would notice him and inform the police.

When questioned by the police, the boy would not tell his address properly. After which, police would drop him at the Bala Mandir, where the boy would spend the next few days enjoying lunch and tiffin.

In three previous occasions, the boy had been taken to Bala Mandir by police personnel from Attibele, Sarjapur and Hosakote police stations. A similar incident occurred a week ago and a team from Shankarpur police station dropped him at Bala Mandir. The Shankarpur Police then issued a notice seeking help to find his parents and finally, the boy was handed over to them.

Lokesh B Jagalasar, DCP of Bangalore South division said, "A week ago, Shankarpur police station inspector Udayaravi noticed the boy standing on the footpath at night. When questioned, the boy told he neither knew the name of his hometown nor details of his parents. The police team, after leaving him at the Bala Mandir, issued a press release seeking information about his parents. Later, the boy's parents arrived at Attibele police station and he was handed over to them."

Read more

  1. Minor Boy Seeks Help From Kalahandi District Collector To Bail Him Out Of Penury
  2. Deaf-Mute Youth Set On Fire By Minor Boy Over Minor Dispute In Jashpur, Dies

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DCP OF BANGALORE SOUTH DIVISIONMINOR BOY PLAYS MISCHIEF FOR MEALSPRETEND HAVING LOST HIS WAYBENGALURU BOY HANDED TO PARENTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.