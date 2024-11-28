Minor Boy Plays Mischief For Meals In Bengaluru, Cops Hand Him Over To Parents

Bengaluru: A minor boy, who left home four times to enjoy meals at the Bala Mandir, a childcare centre, was finally handed over to his parents in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the boy's father is an alcoholic and his mother works as a labourer. The boy, who was not interested in studying, would run away from home and stand on the footpath pretending to have lost his way. Passersby would notice him and inform the police.

When questioned by the police, the boy would not tell his address properly. After which, police would drop him at the Bala Mandir, where the boy would spend the next few days enjoying lunch and tiffin.

In three previous occasions, the boy had been taken to Bala Mandir by police personnel from Attibele, Sarjapur and Hosakote police stations. A similar incident occurred a week ago and a team from Shankarpur police station dropped him at Bala Mandir. The Shankarpur Police then issued a notice seeking help to find his parents and finally, the boy was handed over to them.

Lokesh B Jagalasar, DCP of Bangalore South division said, "A week ago, Shankarpur police station inspector Udayaravi noticed the boy standing on the footpath at night. When questioned, the boy told he neither knew the name of his hometown nor details of his parents. The police team, after leaving him at the Bala Mandir, issued a press release seeking information about his parents. Later, the boy's parents arrived at Attibele police station and he was handed over to them."