ETV Bharat / state

Minor Boy Locks Specially-Abled Mother In House Without Food For 4 Days In Haryana

Naina Devi told police that her son consumes alcohol at night and then assaults her.

Minor Boy Locks Specially-Abled Mother In House Without Food For 4 Days In Haryana
Police team reaches the woman's house (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kaithal: Police have registered a case against a 17-year-old boy for locking his specially-abled mother in their house, denying food and medical aid for four days, police said on Friday.

The incident, which came to light after neighbours informed the police, happened in Chandana village of Haryana's Kaithal district.

A team from Titram police station reached the spot and the lock of the main door was broken. When the police team entered the house and tried to rescue the woman, Naina Devi, she fainted. After this, she was taken to a hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.

Neighbours told police that Naina Devi's husband died in a road accident and she lives here with her son, an alcoholic. The woman had been pleading for food ever since her son left locking her inside the house. They said that they tried to help the woman by passing food from under the gate. "People are afraid to help the woman since her son abuses and insults whoever tries to help her," a neighbour said.

With trembling voice and tears streaming down her face, Naina Devi later said, "My son locked me in the house and went away. He did not give me any food, water or medicines. Every night, he consumes alcohol with his friends and beats me up with a stick. I have not eaten proper food for nine days."

ASI, Titram police station, Krishna Kumar said woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital and her family members have been called for counselling. "Police have launched an investigation and process is on to take action against her son," Kumar said.

Read more

  1. Specially-Abled Make A Statement By Running Restaurant In Bhopal
  2. At this Agra restaurant, deaf and mute keep the business running

Kaithal: Police have registered a case against a 17-year-old boy for locking his specially-abled mother in their house, denying food and medical aid for four days, police said on Friday.

The incident, which came to light after neighbours informed the police, happened in Chandana village of Haryana's Kaithal district.

A team from Titram police station reached the spot and the lock of the main door was broken. When the police team entered the house and tried to rescue the woman, Naina Devi, she fainted. After this, she was taken to a hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.

Neighbours told police that Naina Devi's husband died in a road accident and she lives here with her son, an alcoholic. The woman had been pleading for food ever since her son left locking her inside the house. They said that they tried to help the woman by passing food from under the gate. "People are afraid to help the woman since her son abuses and insults whoever tries to help her," a neighbour said.

With trembling voice and tears streaming down her face, Naina Devi later said, "My son locked me in the house and went away. He did not give me any food, water or medicines. Every night, he consumes alcohol with his friends and beats me up with a stick. I have not eaten proper food for nine days."

ASI, Titram police station, Krishna Kumar said woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital and her family members have been called for counselling. "Police have launched an investigation and process is on to take action against her son," Kumar said.

Read more

  1. Specially-Abled Make A Statement By Running Restaurant In Bhopal
  2. At this Agra restaurant, deaf and mute keep the business running

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SPECIALLY ABLED MOTHERSON BEATS HERLOCKING HIS SPECIALLY ABLED MOTHERSPECIALLY ABLED WOMAN TORTURED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.