Minor Boy From Chhattisgarh Saves His Father's Life By Fighting With Bear

Bastar: A 10-year-old boy saved his father by fighting with a bear, who attacked him in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

It is understood that the incident took place when the boy Deepak, studying in class five, along with his father Vanjaram Netam was going to Handwada, which is situated inside the jungle, to fetch bamboo. They had gone inside the forest to cut bamboo. At that time, suddenly a bear attacked Vanjaram Netam. Seeing that his father's life was in danger, the 10-year-old Deepak showed extreme courage and valour and fought with the bear. The animal left the spot and the minor boy saved his father's life.

Recalling the horror, Deepak Netam said, "I had accompanied my father to the jungle. While were collecting bamboo, a bear attacked my father. I fought the bear with a stick and stones."

He said that he took his injured father back to the village, from where he was taken to Dantewata, which is the district hospital. Currently, Vanjaram is undergoing treatment at the district hospital and his condition is stated to be stable. Deepak is being lauded for his actions and the bravery he showed.

The Adivasis are dependent on jungles for several reasons but sometimes the same jungle can become life-threatening.