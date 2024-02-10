Minor Boy Among Four of Family Die of Asphyxiation at Brick Kiln in Odisha's Dhenkanal

Minor Boy Among Four of Family Die of Asphyxiation at Brick Kiln in Odisha's Dhenkanal

Sources said that the family from Chhattisgarh slept on Friday on top of the brick kiln after setting fire to the kiln. The locals found the family members unconscious today morning and shifted them to the hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors.

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident reported from Odisha, four members of a family from Chhattisgarh including a 7-year-old boy died of suspected asphyxiation at a brick kiln in Dhenkanal district of the state on Saturday, officials said. The incident took place at the brick kiln located near the Kamalang area under Kantabania police limits in Odisha's Dhenkanal.

Sources said that the family set fire to the brick kiln on Friday night and slept on it. On Saturday morning, the family members were found unconscious on the brick kiln by the locals. The locals rushed the family members to the nearby hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors, an official said. It is believed that the family members died due to suffocation caused by toxic smoke emanating from the brick kiln fire.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, a team of police from the concerned Kantabania police station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Police have sent all the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem. The incident comes nearly three weeks after a similar incident of asphyxiation reported from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in which a couple and their son died.

It can be recalled that the incident took place at Basanti Nagar area of Juhi in Kanpur south. The family of five had slept after lighting a fire and keeping it ablaze overnight. The next morningPolice said the family of five fell asleep after lighting a fire in their room to protect themselves from the biting cold.

