2-Year-Old Boy Found Dead With Throat Slit in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): The body of a two-year-old boy was found under mysterious circumstances in the Khan Sahib area of central Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.
The throat of deceased Zeeshan Ahmed, son of Bilal Ahmed Kalas, was found slit with a sharp weapon. Jammu and Kashmir Police were immediately informed when the family spotted the body on the lawn of his house, they added.
The cause of the death was yet to ascertain but Ahmed's family alleged murder.
The incident came to the fore around 2:40 am, after which police reached the spot and took the body in their possession for medico-legal formalities. It was later handed over to the family for the performance of last rites, officials added.
Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation. Police said that only a thorough probe can reveal the actual cause of death and circumstances surrounding the case.
On the other hand, the family have alleged that the minor was murdered. They alleged that some unknown persons entered the house forcefully during the night hours and killed their son with a knife and slit his throat.
This incident came as a shocker for the region amid the election season in Jammu and Kashmir. Budgam is going to polls in the second phase of assembly elections on September 25.
