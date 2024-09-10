ETV Bharat / state

2-Year-Old Boy Found Dead With Throat Slit in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): The body of a two-year-old boy was found under mysterious circumstances in the Khan Sahib area of central Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The throat of deceased Zeeshan Ahmed, son of Bilal Ahmed Kalas, was found slit with a sharp weapon. Jammu and Kashmir Police were immediately informed when the family spotted the body on the lawn of his house, they added.

The cause of the death was yet to ascertain but Ahmed's family alleged murder.

The incident came to the fore around 2:40 am, after which police reached the spot and took the body in their possession for medico-legal formalities. It was later handed over to the family for the performance of last rites, officials added.