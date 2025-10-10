ETV Bharat / state

Minor Boy Critical In Naxalites' IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: While on one hand the Maoist Divisional Committees are issuing pamphlets expressing their willingness to surrender and join the mainstream, on the other, some left wing extremist groups are still targeting civilians and security forces by planting IED devices. On Thursday, a minor boy was grievously injured after he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Pidia village under Gangaluur police station area of ​​Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the child was playing with other children in the village. Officials said as soon as the boy stepped on an IED, it triggered a blast, leaving him seriously injured.

Following this, personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force 199 and 85 Battalions provided first aid to the injured child at the camp and then rushed him to the district hospital for further treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a search operation and intensified combing in the region as local tribal community launched protest against the Naxals.

IED Menace In Bastar In 2025

It is pertinent to mention here that this year more than 30 such cases have come to light, where there have been deaths or injuries to civilians and security personnel, while in some cases, IEDs were recovered and defused successfully, averting major mishaps.

October 9: A 5-kg IED was recovered in Narayanpur, destroyed by the BDS.

October 4: An IED exploded in the Maddeed police station area of ​​Bijapur, injuring a female Naxalite.

September 29: A large quantity of IEDs was recovered in Abujhmad, and five explosives were destroyed.

September 29: A 10-kg IED was recovered in Bijapur.

August 30: A 10-kg IED was recovered between Gorna and Mankeli in Bijapur.

August 18: A soldier was killed in an IED blast in Bijapur.

August 14: A soldier was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.

August 5: A villager was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.

July 20: A minor was injured in a Naxalite IED blast in Bhopalpatnam.

July 14: A person stepped on an IED in the Maddeed police station area of ​​Bijapur, four sustained injuries.

July 2: A villager picking Putu in Bijapur was injured in IED blast

June 9: ASP killed in Sukma IED blast

May 30: IED blast in Bijapur's Maddeed National Park injures three villagers.