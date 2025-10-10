ETV Bharat / state

Minor Boy Critical In Naxalites' IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

After the blast, CRPF personnel provided first aid to the injured boy and rushed him to district hospital for further treatment.

Combing operation by security forces in Chhattisgarh (Representational Image/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2025 at 9:11 AM IST

3 Min Read
Bijapur: While on one hand the Maoist Divisional Committees are issuing pamphlets expressing their willingness to surrender and join the mainstream, on the other, some left wing extremist groups are still targeting civilians and security forces by planting IED devices. On Thursday, a minor boy was grievously injured after he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Pidia village under Gangaluur police station area of ​​Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the child was playing with other children in the village. Officials said as soon as the boy stepped on an IED, it triggered a blast, leaving him seriously injured.

Following this, personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force 199 and 85 Battalions provided first aid to the injured child at the camp and then rushed him to the district hospital for further treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a search operation and intensified combing in the region as local tribal community launched protest against the Naxals.

IED Menace In Bastar In 2025

It is pertinent to mention here that this year more than 30 such cases have come to light, where there have been deaths or injuries to civilians and security personnel, while in some cases, IEDs were recovered and defused successfully, averting major mishaps.

October 9: A 5-kg IED was recovered in Narayanpur, destroyed by the BDS.

October 4: An IED exploded in the Maddeed police station area of ​​Bijapur, injuring a female Naxalite.

September 29: A large quantity of IEDs was recovered in Abujhmad, and five explosives were destroyed.

September 29: A 10-kg IED was recovered in Bijapur.

August 30: A 10-kg IED was recovered between Gorna and Mankeli in Bijapur.

August 18: A soldier was killed in an IED blast in Bijapur.

August 14: A soldier was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.

August 5: A villager was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.

July 20: A minor was injured in a Naxalite IED blast in Bhopalpatnam.

July 14: A person stepped on an IED in the Maddeed police station area of ​​Bijapur, four sustained injuries.

July 2: A villager picking Putu in Bijapur was injured in IED blast

June 9: ASP killed in Sukma IED blast

May 30: IED blast in Bijapur's Maddeed National Park injures three villagers.

May 6: CRPF officer injured in Bijapur IED blast.

April 26: DRG soldier injured in IED blast in Bijapur.

April 21: Bijapur IED blast, CAF soldier killed

April 9: IED blast in Bijapur, CRPF soldier injured.

April 7: IED blast in Abujhmad forest, one villager injured

April 4: Naxalite IED blast in Narayanpur, one killed, one injured

March 30: IED blast on the second day of Bijapur Naxal encounter, woman killed

March 28: IED blast in Narayanpur, Bastar Fighters soldier injured. A 45-kg IED was recovered in Cherpal Palnar, Bijapur.

March 23: Two soldiers travelling in STF vehicle injured in IED blast in Bijapur.

March 20: Three IEDs recovered in Kurcholi and Bhimaram, Gangalur, Bijapur. IED blast in Abujhmad, two soldiers injured

March 7: IED blast in Narayanpur, labourer killed, one injured

February 21: IED blast in Abujhmad, DRG soldier injured

February 15: IED blast in Bijapur, soldier injured

January 18: Two BSF soldiers injured in Narayanpur IED blast

January 16: IED blast in Bijapur, two Cobra commandos injured

January 12: 10-year-old girl injured in Sukma IED blast, two policemen injured in Bijapur

January 10: Two incidents of pressure IED explosion in Orchha, villager killed, three injured

January 6: IED blast blows up vehicle in Bijapur, 8 soldiers killed

January 3: Three DRG soldiers injured in Bijapur IED blast

