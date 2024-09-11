ETV Bharat / state

Minor Among Seven Detained For Damaging Ganesh Idol, Hoisting Flag On Temple

Bhuj: Seven persons, including three minors, have been detained for allegedly damaging a Ganesh idol at a pandal and putting their religious flag atop a nearby temple in Gujarat's Kutch district, a police official said on Wednesday.

These incidents took place on Tuesday at Kotda-Jadodar village in Nakhatrana taluka and an FIR was registered at Nakhatrana police station late in the night, said Superintendent of Police (Kutch-West) Sagar Bagmar.

Local police launched an investigation on Tuesday evening after learning about the damage to the Ganesh idol at a pandal due to stone pelting. Locals also informed police that some persons had put their religious flag atop a nearby temple, said Bagmar. Following the probe, police have detained three minors who were involved in damaging the Ganesh idol, the SP said.