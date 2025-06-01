Minor’s Body Recovered From Tirathgarh Waterfall, Search Continues For Another At Bhond Anicut

Jagdalpur: Sunday was a tragic day in Jagdalpur, Bastar, with two drowning deaths reported at a waterfall and an anicut. One of the victims was a minor. While the body of the minor who drowned at Tirathgarh waterfall has been recovered, the body of another minor who drowned at Bhond anicut is still missing. Rescue teams continue the search for the boy at Bhond anicut.

Death of a boy from Visakhapatnam

The first incident took place at the Tirathgarh waterfall in Bastar. A family from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, had come here for vacation and went to the Tirathgarh waterfall today for a visit. While enjoying the waterfalls, a minor member of the family tried to take a selfie by reaching near the waterfall. At that very moment, the boy's foot suddenly slipped and he fell into deep water. Shocked over the incident, the family raised an alarm seeking help.

Information given to the police

The police received the information about the incident soon after. Immediately, the police and rescue teams reached the spot. After an hour, the rescue team recovered the body of the boy, who had drowned in the water.

The second incident happened at Bhond Anicut

The second incident happened at Bhond Anicut. According to the information received from the Bastar police station in-charge, today at around noon, a 16-year-old minor, a resident of Bharwapadar, had gone to take a bath in Bhond anicut with his two friends. After bathing, his friends came out of the water. But the 16-year-old boy did not come out of the water. His friends found that their friend was missing and started searching for him. After that, the police were informed. Soon after, the police arrived at the spot and started searching for the minor, who had drowned in Bhond Anicut.

Read more: Gaurghat Waterfall Tragedy: Chhattisgarh Man Drowns While Filming Reel, Body Recovered After 5 Days