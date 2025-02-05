‘Mobile Passport Seva’ Launched To Assist Rural Applicants In Kashmir: RPO Srinagar

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: To facilitate rural passport applicants, the Regional Passport Office, Srinagar has initiated the External Affairs Ministry's ‘Mobile Passport Seva' enabling individuals residing in remote regions to access the services at their doorsteps.

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Srinagar recently organised a Mobile Passport Seva camp in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, which according to the officials proved fruitful to a vast population.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Regional Passport Officer Srinagar, Davinder Kumar said that the service aims to enable these individuals to obtain a passport at their doorsteps. "In addition to the significant time commitment required to complete the biometric and other formalities at the regional office, a significant amount of money spent on commuting is also saved,” Kumar said.

He further added that the service has been implemented to alleviate the concerns of individuals residing in the most remote and isolated regions of Kashmir Valley.

“Started from north Kashmir, the service will eventually be expanded to other remote areas,” he said, adding, “The camps are equipped with all necessary equipment, with workers to complete the applicant’s biometric and other details.”

He further added that 40 special appointments are fixed for a day, with tehsil or district administration informed beforehand about the mobile passport service, besides making advertisements via print and electronic media.

Kumar said that a passport service camp in Kupwara shall be organised this month. “Based on the demand from different districts, such camps are being organised.” He further stated that the Srinagar office processes around 425 appointments and dispatches approximately 450 passports daily, including official and diplomatic passports. However, no 'Tatkal' passport facility is available in Srinagar.

While routine processing of passports is fully dependent on police and CID verification, Kumar said that passports, in rare circumstances, have been issued on humanitarian grounds, especially for urgent medical cases. He also urged applicants to avoid brokers, stressing, “Anyone facing difficulties can directly contact the passport office or reach out via official email.”