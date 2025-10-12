ETV Bharat / state

Birthday Celebration By Chhattisgarh Health Minister's PA Stirs Controversy

Rajendra Das with his wife (ETV Bharat)
Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: The birthday celebration of the wife of Rajendra Das, the special personal secretary of Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, has led to a controversy in the state.

It is alleged that the birthday was celebrated on the road on October 9 after which a police complaint was filed. The Congress called the celebration it a blatant violation of High Court's orders. A video of the birthday being celebrated on the main road of Chrmiri with fireworks has gone viral on social media.

The Congress alleged that Das lit firecrackers and organized fireworks on the main road to celebrate his wife's birthday. The Congress called this a blatant mockery of administrative decorum and law and order. The party alleged that BJP leaders and their close associates are not subject to law and order, and that such individuals are flouting the law and sending a wrong message to the public.

Following a police investigation and filing of a case, the minister's special PA, denied the allegations. He stated that the celebration was held in front of his house, not on a street. He stated, "My wife's birthday was celebrated outside the house. The fireworks were set off by the workers, not me. I am willing to cooperate in the investigation."

"The police have registered a case under various sections of BNS and Motor Vehicles Act. The investigation is currently underway," said RN Gupta, Station House Officer of Chirmiri

Amid the controversy, Jaiswal stated that the law and the Constitution are equal for everyone, even his personal secretary.

"In India, the Constitution and rules apply to everyone. Action will be taken against those who commit misconduct under the provisions of the law", he said.

