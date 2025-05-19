No Caste Census Without Seperate Sarna Religion Code: Jharkhand Minister Warns Centre

Ranchi: Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey has demanded the introduction of a separate Sarna religion Code. She warned that until the Centre announces this code, caste census will not be allowed in Jharkhand.

Tirkey made these remarks during the Sarna Flag Foundation Day and prayer meeting in Fatehpur Munda Toli, Lapung block. She said, "Changing the flag strengthens our tradition and culture. The Sarna site has been renovated, and as promised, a shed will be constructed. This site represents collectivity and unity."

In a press release issued after the event, Tirkey declared, "The Constitution gives us the freedom to choose our religion, it is our fundamental right. Excluding a separate Sarna religion code and removing the 'Others' column from the census form is a violation of this right."

She said that although the Centre has agreed to conduct a caste census, it cannot proceed in Jharkhand unless the Sarna code is included. "This is the result of the struggle led by our leader, Rahul Gandhi. But without the Sarna code, no census will be allowed here," she said.

Tirkey also announced a protest program at the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan on May 26 to press for this demand and said that if needed, a protest will also be held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Later, addressing a women's assembly at St Luke's Catholic Church, Tirkey emphasised the importance of women's participation in all spheres. "A developed society cannot exist without women's involvement. It's time women step into politics and turn opportunities into success," she said.