Minister Announces Formation Of Maharashtra Tourism Security Force

Mumbai: In the wake of the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 persons, mostly tourists, Maharashtra minister Shamburaj Desai on Monday announced the formation of Maharashtra Tourism Security Force with an aim to provide information as well as security to tourists. The state tourism minister said the force will be used on a pilot basis during the 'Mahabaleshwar Utsav' in Satara from May 2 to 4.

"The government has decided to form Maharashtra Tourism Security Force. The decision has been taken in view of increasing opportunities in the tourism sector, diversity with regards to geography and culture in the state and to give a secured tourist experience," Desai said.

"They will also be posted for the security of the tourists. This will increase employment opportunities in the state. They will take training to give information as well as protection to the tourists," he added. The main intention of the force will be to provide information about tourist places in the state, culture and heritage, he said. The move is also expected to give a boost to tourism in the state.

Desai said 25 personnel will be appointed by the Satara SP office through Maharashtra State Security Corporation. It will be operational from April 25 to August 31. There will be adequate transport facility and other facilities for the force. All expenses will be borne by MTDC, he said. Atul Patne, Principal Secretary (Tourism) said the move will help create a "surakhsa kavach" for tourists.