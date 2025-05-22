PWD, Irrigation Dept Asked To Inspect Drains Across Delhi NCR Before Arrival Of Monsoon

New Delhi: In order to deal with the issue of waterlogging before monsoon in Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department will jointly inspect drains across the national capital and clean them.

All engineers have been instructed to submit the inspection report of 1,259 km of roads in Delhi under the Public Works Department by May 28. Recently, Public Works Minister Pravesh Verma had set a deadline of May 31 for cleaning the drains before monsoon.

Unseasonals rain in the NCR in the last few days had created a lot of problems for citizens and it also posed a challenge for the government. Verma has asked the Public Works Department and Irrigation and Flood Control Department to jointly inspect the drains and prepare a report on which ones require repair and cleaning.

In New Delhi area, NDMC has set up a central command centre at its headquarters to keep an eye on waterlogging and other activities. Plans are afoot to make the command center an integrated single command system for other agencies including the Delhi government. This is being done to enable the Chief Minister and other officials to know the status of waterlogging or other problems in any area from a single command system.

The government has also instructed officials to ensure all pumping sets are automated and can be operated from mobile phones. In the first week of May, 78 mm rainfall was recorded in Delhi in just one day, which was the second highest 24-hour rainfall in the month of May after 1901.