Arunachal Pradesh Minister Ojing Tasing Escapes Attack By Anti-Dam Protesters

Tezpur: Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Transport Minister Ojing Tasing narrowly escaped a potential attack following a meeting with locals in Boleng, led by the anti-dam group, Siang Indigenous Farmer Forum. The protest comes in the wake of opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

"I managed to escape with the help of my security personnel and our local leaders. My uncle was hit in the head by stones thrown by the protesters," the minister said in an exclusive telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat.

Tasing said the meeting with the protestors concluded peacefully, however, the situation escalated as he was leaving the District Commissioner’s office.

"Watch the video from yesterday, my uncle was seriously injured. As I was leaving the venue, I saw some people in the crowd carrying pepper powder and a woman holding local knives," he said.

He explained that he had requested Siang Deputy Commissioner, P N Thungon, to secure a safe passage through the crowd as he was scheduled to attend another meeting in Tezu, but the Deputy Commissioner prevented him from leaving due to the heated situation created outside by the massive crowd.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is a large-scale hydropower and multipurpose infrastructure project. Its purpose is mainly to prevent hydropower generation, irrigation and flood control. But the residents of 27 villages raised concerns and opposed it, launching protests on May 22, which have now turned into an indefinite strike near the proposed project site.

Tasing clarified that the Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) has not yet been completed. "Only once the PFR is done can we assess the potential impact or risks of the project. I live among the six villages that may be affected. I want to study the issue carefully," he said.

He also alleged that external anti-dam activists were misleading local villagers, creating fear and resistance. "Some outsiders who are against the project are creating panic and confusion among our people. The issue needs open discussion with the locals. On Tuesday, I participated in the talks on behalf of the (state) government as directed by (Arunchal Pradesh) Chief Minister Pema Khandu. I have already informed the Chief Minister about the whole matter," he added.

Tasing emphasised that the project is still in its initial phase. He noted that drilling equipment had been brought in to begin phase two of the feasibility study, but the locals were misinformed and needed to understand that only after the PFR would it be known whether the dam could be built or relocated.

"There are many more stages to be completed — after the PFR, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will also address environmental protection and community impact," he said. "But the problem is our people are being misled because they are ignorant. We will further discuss the issue with the public," he added.

He confirmed that only one person was injured in the incident. "This is just the beginning. We will speak with the people again," Tasing concluded.