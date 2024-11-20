ETV Bharat / state

Direct Delhi-Kashmir Train to Begin Operations in January 2025: Union Minister Railway

Clouds gather around the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest single arch railway bridge over the Chenab river, at Kouri area, Reasi. ( ANI )

Jammu: Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday, November 19, reviewed work at India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge on the Anji River in Reasi. The long-awaited direct train connecting Delhi to Kashmir is set to commence operations in January 2025.

This architectural marvel is a pivotal link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country and is celebrated as a symbol of modern engineering excellence.

Bittu, during the visit, told reporters that significant progress has been made on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, with most of the construction work being completed. The remaining tasks are expected to wrap up by December 2024.

The minister, who inspected the USBRL project on Tuesday, told reporters that testing on the Katra-Kashmir railway track is anticipated to conclude by December, paving the way for Kashmir’s full integration into the national railway network.

“Our highways and railways are key to global competitiveness,” Bittu added that this project is an economic game-changer for the region. He said, "Safety remains our priority, and all aspects are being meticulously evaluated to ensure completion by December."

The iconic bridge recently underwent a successful trial run, marking a significant milestone in the project’s progress. During his visit, Bittu interacted with engineers and workers involved in the construction of this strategic rail link. Later, he took to social media platform X to share his experience, stating: