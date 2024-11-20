Direct Delhi-Kashmir Train to Begin Operations in January 2025: Union Minister Railway

Jammu: Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday, November 19, reviewed work at India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge on the Anji River in Reasi. The long-awaited direct train connecting Delhi to Kashmir is set to commence operations in January 2025.
This architectural marvel is a pivotal link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country and is celebrated as a symbol of modern engineering excellence.
Bittu, during the visit, told reporters that significant progress has been made on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, with most of the construction work being completed. The remaining tasks are expected to wrap up by December 2024.
The minister, who inspected the USBRL project on Tuesday, told reporters that testing on the Katra-Kashmir railway track is anticipated to conclude by December, paving the way for Kashmir’s full integration into the national railway network.
“Our highways and railways are key to global competitiveness,” Bittu added that this project is an economic game-changer for the region. He said, "Safety remains our priority, and all aspects are being meticulously evaluated to ensure completion by December."
The iconic bridge recently underwent a successful trial run, marking a significant milestone in the project’s progress. During his visit, Bittu interacted with engineers and workers involved in the construction of this strategic rail link. Later, he took to social media platform X to share his experience, stating:
"Had the incredible opportunity to visit the iconic Anji Khad Bridge in Reasi, J&K—a testament to Bharat’s engineering brilliance and determination. This architectural masterpiece, suspended over the breathtaking Anji River, is the first cable-stayed bridge on the Indian Railways network, connecting not just two mountains but also dreams with reality."
The minister lauded the efforts of the Chief Administrative Officer, Sandeep Gupta, whose leadership has been instrumental in overcoming the project’s challenges. He also commended IRCON International Limited for its role in construction and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) for providing technical expertise.
Highlighting the dedication of the workforce, the minister said "What made this visit truly special was meeting the hardworking and dedicated workforce behind this project. Their relentless effort, precision, and passion are the true foundation of this engineering wonder."
The USBRL project is a testament to engineering excellence, featuring 38 tunnels covering 119 kilometres and 927 bridges spanning 13 kilometres. Among its highlights are Tunnel T-49, India’s longest transportation tunnel at 12.75 kilometres, and the iconic Chenab Bridge.
Standing 359 meters above the riverbed—35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower—the Chenab Bridge is the world’s highest arch railway bridge. Designed with advanced steel and concrete technology, it can endure wind speeds of 260 km/h and withstand high-intensity earthquakes.
