Minister Of State For Defence Visits Ordnance Factory In Medak, Emphasises R&D And Diversification

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited the Ordnance Factory in Medak on June 5. He was warmly received by Sanjay Dwivedi, Chairman and Managing Director of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), and Satyabrata Mukherjee, Director (Operations).
During the visit, the minister inspected the production facilities and reviewed the manufacturing schedule. He was briefed on the wide range of products manufactured at the factory and expressed satisfaction with its preparedness and operational efficiency.
Raghunandan Rao, Member of Parliament from Medak, also accompanied the minister and took a tank ride during the visit. Both dignitaries planted saplings to mark World Environment Day.
Representatives from various unions and associations submitted a memorandum to the minister, highlighting key concerns. The minister was later given a detailed presentation by the OF Medak team.
Assuring resolution of issues related to AVNL, the minister urged the CMD to focus on product diversification and emphasised the importance of strengthening research and development efforts to achieve self-sustenance. The visit concluded on a positive and encouraging note.
