ETV Bharat / state

Minister Of State For Defence Visits Ordnance Factory In Medak, Emphasises R&D And Diversification

The minister inspected production facilities, reviewed schedules and expressed satisfaction with the Ordnance Factory's preparedness and overall operational efficiency.

w
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth takes a tank ride at the Ordnance Factory in Medak, Telangana, on Friday. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited the Ordnance Factory in Medak on June 5. He was warmly received by Sanjay Dwivedi, Chairman and Managing Director of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), and Satyabrata Mukherjee, Director (Operations).

During the visit, the minister inspected the production facilities and reviewed the manufacturing schedule. He was briefed on the wide range of products manufactured at the factory and expressed satisfaction with its preparedness and operational efficiency.

Raghunandan Rao, Member of Parliament from Medak, also accompanied the minister and took a tank ride during the visit. Both dignitaries planted saplings to mark World Environment Day.

Representatives from various unions and associations submitted a memorandum to the minister, highlighting key concerns. The minister was later given a detailed presentation by the OF Medak team.

Assuring resolution of issues related to AVNL, the minister urged the CMD to focus on product diversification and emphasised the importance of strengthening research and development efforts to achieve self-sustenance. The visit concluded on a positive and encouraging note.

Read more: IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team Performs In Ranchi, Enchants Audience With Spectacular Air Show

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited the Ordnance Factory in Medak on June 5. He was warmly received by Sanjay Dwivedi, Chairman and Managing Director of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), and Satyabrata Mukherjee, Director (Operations).

During the visit, the minister inspected the production facilities and reviewed the manufacturing schedule. He was briefed on the wide range of products manufactured at the factory and expressed satisfaction with its preparedness and operational efficiency.

Raghunandan Rao, Member of Parliament from Medak, also accompanied the minister and took a tank ride during the visit. Both dignitaries planted saplings to mark World Environment Day.

Representatives from various unions and associations submitted a memorandum to the minister, highlighting key concerns. The minister was later given a detailed presentation by the OF Medak team.

Assuring resolution of issues related to AVNL, the minister urged the CMD to focus on product diversification and emphasised the importance of strengthening research and development efforts to achieve self-sustenance. The visit concluded on a positive and encouraging note.

Read more: IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team Performs In Ranchi, Enchants Audience With Spectacular Air Show

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MINISTER OF STATE FOR DEFENCEVISITS ORDNANCE FACTORY IN MEDAKARMOURED VEHICLES NIGAM LIMITED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.