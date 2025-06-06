ETV Bharat / state

Minister Of State For Defence Visits Ordnance Factory In Medak, Emphasises R&D And Diversification

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth takes a tank ride at the Ordnance Factory in Medak, Telangana, on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited the Ordnance Factory in Medak on June 5. He was warmly received by Sanjay Dwivedi, Chairman and Managing Director of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), and Satyabrata Mukherjee, Director (Operations).

During the visit, the minister inspected the production facilities and reviewed the manufacturing schedule. He was briefed on the wide range of products manufactured at the factory and expressed satisfaction with its preparedness and operational efficiency.

Raghunandan Rao, Member of Parliament from Medak, also accompanied the minister and took a tank ride during the visit. Both dignitaries planted saplings to mark World Environment Day.