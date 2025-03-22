Minister Malhotra Reiterates Government's Commitment To Infrastructure Development In Ladakh

Leh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ladakh unit organised an interactive session today to deliberate on the Union Budget 2025-26. Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Road Transport, and Highways, who was the chief guest, addressed a media briefing after the discussions, providing insights into the budget's implications for the region.

During the session earlier, Minister Malhotra highlighted the government's commitment to infrastructure development in Ladakh. He emphasised the allocation of funds aimed at developing Ladakh and enhancing road connectivity, among others.

In the media briefing, the Minister was asked to clarify budget cuts, the cancellation of the Srinagar-Kargil- Leh rail project, unemployment issues, the four-point agenda, the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the lapsable funds of UT Ladakh.

On the budget cut, Minister Harsh Malhotra said, “If we talk about Ladakh, you are looking at last year's and this year's budget in terms of numbers. The cut was around ₹1,200 crore. However, the Union Government has announced various schemes worth ₹20,000 crore, including a ₹1.31 lakh crore railway project. You are talking about a budget cut of ₹1,200 crore, but ₹5,000 crore to ₹6,000 crore will flow into Ladakh’s economy, creating employment opportunities and enhancing business possibilities. And this is just one sector. For the airport, around ₹500 crore has been allocated, and for road infrastructure, five schemes worth ₹15,000 crore have been approved.”

“Besides that, under the PM Gramin Sadak Yojana, around ₹250 to ₹300 crore has been allocated. You should look at it in totality. For the development of Ladakh and ensuring all-weather connectivity, the required funds are being utilised—whether for tunnels or road construction at the highest altitudes. It is not just about a ₹1,200 crore cut; rather, the funds are being allocated in different ways. This is for the development of Ladakh, but the support is coming through various channels. The budget has not been reduced.”

On just ₹350 crore allocated to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, he said that the government allocates the budget for the development of the region. We have a federal system of governance, and since Ladakh is a Union Territory, the government provides additional budgetary support. The Hill Councils have been given budgetary provisions, which continue to increase over time. For example, if ₹5,000 crore is spent in a year and fully utilized, the allocation for the next financial year will increase accordingly. This is based on the development needs of the region. Major projects are undertaken by the UT government, while smaller projects are managed by the Hill Councils. Additionally, if the allocated budget for the Councils is fully utilized before the financial year ends, revised estimates are made in the last quarter, and additional funds are allocated accordingly.”

Asked about the reported cancellation of the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh rail project, he responded, “There are some technical reasons, but the project has not been cancelled; it is still under consideration. The project is in its initial stages, and the Bilaspur-Leh railway line is currently in the DPR (Detailed Project Report) completion stage.”

Discussing the issue of lapsable funds in UT Ladakh and Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement about making them non-lapsable, the Minister said, “It cannot be made non-lapsable, as this rule applies across the entire country. If the allocated funds are not fully utilised, it reflects the inefficiency of the concerned administration. However, what the Home Minister said is aimed at the welfare of Ladakh and the Hill Councils, and it will be implemented accordingly.”

Addressing the issue of unemployment and the non-recruitment of gazetted posts in UT Ladakh, the Minister said, “A clear decision can be made only after reviewing the proposals.”

Talking about the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said, “More than 80% of households in Ladakh have been covered under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The shortcomings will be assessed, and efforts will be made to address them. Despite the challenging terrain and water scarcity, both tap connections and water supply will reach every household. The response to JJM has been positive across the country, and the mission has been extended until 2028.”

Discussing the lack of coordination between the UT administration and the Hill Councils, he said, “Since Ladakh became a Union Territory, the region has witnessed rapid development. The people of Ladakh should appreciate the vision of the Central Government, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister. Since 2019, there has been significant progress, including increased employment opportunities for the youth, the implementation of various educational schemes, the establishment of a medical college, the introduction of railway projects, and the expansion of the airport. Ladakh will continue to progress further.”

Answering a question about the four-point agenda, he said, “The solution to any issue or agitation lies in dialogue. The local representatives leading the matter can engage in discussions with the local administration and the central government.”