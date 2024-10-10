Rajasthan Business Tycoon Donates 3,000 Acres Of Property To Sri Shanaishchara Mutt

Ramanagara: A 78-year-old mining entrepreneur from Rajasthan donated his 3,000 acres of self-owned property to Sri Shanaishchara Mutt of Palanahalli, Magadi Taluk, as a mark of his reverence towards the Mutt's Swamiji, whom the businessman refers to as his confidante and life-long guide.

Business tycoon PB Oswal Jain donated wealth acquired from business transactions to the Mutt in the form of charity. After handing over the property documents to the monastery, he donated his inherited wealth to two children. Jain is said to have been associated with the Palanahalli Mutt for the past 27 years.

Jain has been under the guidance of the Sri of this Math since the day he started the company. Accordingly, he attributed this unmatched success to the guidance he received from the Math's Sri. Hence, the decision to donate the property to the monastery to achieve salvation.

Jain owns various companies and firms with properties in Karnataka, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and 3,000 acres of coal land and ore mines. He said that he had registered in the name of Siddaraj Swamiji and handed over the document to him.

Speaking to Siddaraju Swamiji of Palanahalli Mutt, he said that Jain donated the property willingly. "Nobody asked him to donate any of his property. He donated this willingly to preserve the religious, spiritual, educational and Ayurvedic heritage and benefit the poor. This will prove to be beneficial in the coming days," he said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jain said that he owns immovable property in multiple parts of Mumbai. "I have paid 500 crore income tax every year for the property I have earned. My mining and business transactions in Germany, Japan, Korea, and Australia have been registered in the name of Siddaraju Swamiji. Today (October 8), I have handed over all related documents to him," Jain said.