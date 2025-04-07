First University For Joint Khammam District In Telangana: Mining College In Kothagudem Upgraded Into Earth Sciences University

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to welcome another new university, with the state government recently issuing an order to upgrade the Mining College in Kothagudem into an Earth Sciences University.

The move to issue Government Order No. 20 fulfills a long-standing demand to transform the college, currently under Kakatiya University, into an independent university.

The push for this upgrade has been gathering momentum over the years. In 2016, a committee led by former NAAC Director Acharya VSS Prasad had recommended converting the Kothagudem College into a full-fledged university to offer courses in science and technology. More recently, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to establish a university in the region, following which the government sought a detailed report from the State Higher Education Council.

Acting on these recommendations, the government has given the green signal to transform the Mining College into a dedicated Earth Sciences University, with a focus on Earth Sciences and Mining disciplines. Plans are underway to introduce new courses and establish new departments to cater to the evolving educational needs in these fields.

Spanning 312 acres, the existing college campus offers ample space for expansion. Teaching and non-teaching positions will be created following the approval of the state cabinet, paving the way for operational readiness.

With this development, the total number of universities under the Higher Education Department in Telangana will rise to 13. Until now, the joint Khammam district remained the only region in the state without a university. The establishment of the Earth Sciences University in Kothagudem marks a significant milestone, as it becomes the district's first university.